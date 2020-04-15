BofA posts $4B Q1 profit, builds funds anticipating bad loans

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. reported a 45% drop in first-quarter earnings driven by a new $3.6 billion reserve build for bad loans under the new coronavirus, the company announced on Wednesday.

The North Carolina-based bank, which has the second-highest share of deposits in Rhode Island, brought in $4 billion in profits in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $7.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted share dropped from 70 to 40 cents.

The slash in net income reflects a $3.7 billion increase in the company’s provision for credit losses, bringing the first-quarter funding for bad loans to $4.8 billion.

The additional funding mirrors what other major banks nationwide have done to prepare for an onslaught in defaulted loans as borrowers struggle amid the economic collapse brought on by COVID-19.

The full extent of the financial havoc brought on by COVID-19 will likely not show up in bank earnings statements until later this year, since first-quarter statements only reflect activity through March 30. Indeed, Bank of America’s total net charge-offs – debt on loans that are unlikely to be paid back – increased 13% in quarter one compared to the same time last year.

Net interest income – the difference between interest earned on assets like loans, mortgages and securities and interest paid out to customer deposits – dropped 2% to $12.1 billion, reflecting dramatic cuts to interest rates which were partially offset by loan and deposit growth. The net interest margin declined 18 basis points to 2.33%, compared to 2.51% one year prior.

Noninterest income was $10.6 billion in the quarter, nearly level with the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense increased 2% to $13.5 billion, including a 1% increase in employee compensation and benefits. The bank in its statement committed to no COVID-19-related layoffs in 2020, and has hired 2,000 new workers since March while also shifting 3,000 existing workers to its consumer and small business divisions to support the rollout of federal payroll relief grants. As of April 8, the bank had received 279,000 applications totaling $43 billion for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

Total quarterly assets stood at $2.6 billion compared to $2.4 billion in quarter one 2019, reflecting an 11% increase in loans and leases. Total deposits were up 14.7% to $1.6 billion.

“Our results reflect the strength of our balance sheet, the diversity of our earnings and the resilience of our teammates to serve clients around the world,” Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement. “Despite increasing our loan loss reserves, we earned $4 billion this quarter, maintained a significant buffer against our most stringent capital requirement and ended the quarter with more liquidity than when we began.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.