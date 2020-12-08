BofA survey highlights small-business resilience, optimism despite pandemic

PROVIDENCE – More than 4 in 5 small businesses in the U.S. remained open in some form during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a majority shifting operations to stay afloat, according to Bank of America Corp.’s 2020 Small Business Owner Report.

The report emphasized the resilience and flexibility of small-business owners in pivoting their business models to reflect a fast-changing economy and new safety protocols. Yet, entrepreneurs’ confidence in the national and local economy declined to levels not seen since 2016; just 39% of small-business owners anticipate their local economy will improve in the next 12 months, and 37% expect the same of the national economy, the survey showed.

Strong consumer confidence and increased spending topped the list of priorities needed to expedite recovery, named by 79% of survey takers, closely followed by confidence in public health (78%), debt forgiveness and government relief programs (66% each).

Programs such as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program proved crucial to maintain payroll and operating expenses, used by 34% of businesses. Forty-two percent of those surveyed benefited from at least one government relief program or a traditional bank loan during the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Thanks in part to payroll relief, a majority (7 in 10) of survey takers plan to keep staffing at current levels through 2021. However, 59% expect the pandemic’s effects on their finances will linger for two or fewer years.

Despite concerns, survey takers were optimistic that post-pandemic, small businesses will once again become the “backbone” of the economy, with increased consumer appreciation and better preparations for a potential resurgence of the coronavirus.

The report reflects surveys of more than 1,000 small-business owners with annual revenues between $100,000 and $5 million and between two and 99 employees.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.