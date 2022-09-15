Bonnet Shores home in Narragansett sells for $1.45M

NARRAGANSETT – Built in 1950, a colonial in the Bonnet Shores neighborhood recently sold for $1.45 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd, which represented the seller in the transaction.

The 20 Lake Road property is considered one of the “original Bonnet homes,” according to the real estate agency.

The 2,350-square-foot home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to town property tax assessment records.

The house, located on a 0.37-acre lot, is designed with an open floor plan, featuring an eat-in kitchen with an island bar, a dining room with built-in storage, a living room with a fireplace, a glassed-in family room and cathedral ceilings in “the great room,” Residential Properties said.

The primary suite features the home’s other fireplace, the real estate firm said, along with its own dedicated bathroom with a spa-like bath on the second floor. Two twin bedrooms are also located on the second floor, the firm said.

The property features an “oversized,” detached garage with a 576-square-foot loft space, Residential Properties said.

The backyard features two separate outbuildings, a patio and an outdoor shower, the real estate firm said. The home is located within walking distance of Kelly Beach, the Bonnet Shores Beach Club and Wesquage Pond.

And the home is also outfitted with a solar panel, according to property records.

The home was last valued by Narragansett assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $627,000, according to the town’s online database of property evaluations.

The property was sold by A. Stephen Caraccia and Michelle Caraccia to David Lutterbach and Bridget Lutterbach, a married couple from Florida.

The buyers in the real estate deal were represented by Randall Realtors, according to Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service sales records posted on Zillow.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.