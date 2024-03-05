Book company to close Cumberland manufacturing facility

CUMBERLAND – More than 50 Rhode Island employees will lose their jobs as Illinois-based manufacturer Lakeside Book Co. plans to shutter three facilities by the end of 2024. Lakeside, which specializes in book printing, binding and distribution, will close three locations, including its Cumberland facility, as it moves to "consolidate its manufacturing footprint," the company said in a recent statement. Rajeev Balakrishna, a spokesperson for Lakeside, added that the business "needed to rightsize our book fulfillment and distribution platform in the face of declining demand for those services." The Cumberland facility employs 48 full-time workers, and five to seven part-time and temporary workers, Balakrishna said. A predecessor company of Lakeside acquired the 100 Maple Ridge Dr. location in 2018. Company-wide, Lakeside will lay off at least 485 people: In the recently-announced wave of closures, the business will also shutter a facility in North Chelmsford, Mass., where it employs 93, and in Menasha, Wis., where it employs 339. Around 4,300 U.S. employees will remain with Lakeside following the anticipated layoffs, Balakrishna said, and about 500 in Canada. The company's LinkedIn profile lists 17 locations throughout the U.S., including the facilities slated to shutter, and one in Canada. Calling the move "extremely difficult," Lakeside CEO Dave McCree said in a statement that the the closures "will position us for sustained growth by maximizing the capabilities of our platform." McCree added, “Our colleagues in North Chelmsford, Menasha and Cumberland have performed exceptionally well. This decision is no reflection on their efforts, and we will be assisting each of them in any way possible as they transition to their next career step, either within our company or to another position." The business will provide severance packages, according to the Lakeside statement. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.