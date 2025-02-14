Bookstore plays vital role in downtown Providence community

When thinking of a name for his bookstore, Scott McCullough recalled his days learning about Plato’s Symposium as a philosophy student in college. Plato’s Symposium represented a gathering place for people to discuss different ideas – similar to what McCullough was looking to accomplish with a bookstore. “We have a lot of books, and we do a lot of events where people come here to browse books and discuss different ideas,” McCullough said. “I thought it was a cool and appropriate name.” McCullough and his wife, Anne Marie Keohane, opened Symposium Books Inc. in downtown Providence in 2004. The pair had both been working in the book industry – McCullough for a bookstore and Keohane for a publishing company – in New York City. As someone who always loved books, McCullough thought he would go into publishing after graduating college. But while working at the bookstore, he became passionate about the shop’s role in the community, and he enjoyed being in a physical space surrounded by all kinds of books. But the pair wanted a change of scenery as they sought to launch their own book business. After exploring several cities, including Boston and Philadelphia, they decided to settle in Providence. “We loved the downtown area – all the architecture just had a great feel to it,” McCullough said. “So, we decided to try our luck here and it worked out.” Downtown Providence certainly looked a bit different when Symposium Books opened, as McCullough said there were a lot of empty spaces surrounding the shop. But it was located within walking distance of residential areas, Providence Place mall and colleges, so customers were able to find the shop right away, he said. Over the years, Symposium Books has become a staple in the city, with tourists even saying they specifically planned to visit the shop. Not only does the shop sell books of all genres; Symposium Books also collaborates with other organizations and businesses to host events in the store and city a few times each week. McCullough said the store hosts writing groups and he likes to showcase local authors to give them a space to share their books, so the shop will host author readings. Also, Symposium Books has a partnership with WaterFire Providence in which there is a mini location at the WaterFire Arts Center. After the shop is closed, Symposium Books also hosts music nights, dubbed Symposium After Hours, where customers can come listen to music in a more relaxed atmosphere. Now Symposium Books is in its 21st year of business and McCullough hopes to keep the shop going and to keep connecting with the community. “It’s just about getting really good books for people and continuing to foster relationships with organizations,” McCullough said.Scott McCullough and Anne Marie KeohaneIndependent bookstore240 Westminster St., ProvidenceFour2004WND