Borrelli-Murray named new Girl Scouts of Southeastern N.E. CEO

WARWICK – Dana Borrelli-Murray, who was recently the executive director for Providence-based education nonprofit Highlander Institute, has been appointed the new CEO of Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, the scouting organization announced Thursday.

The organization said Borrelli-Murray was selected after a national search and selection process, and she will begin her new role May 9. Borrelli-Murray replaces Pam Hyland, who retired as Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England’s top executive on April 8.

Before joining Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England, Borrelli-Murray, the organization said, spent nine years leading the Highlander Institute, which partners with communities to create more equitable and effective schools. Prior to that, Borrelli-Murray was a director at Highlander Charter School in Providence, where she developed programs and formed partnerships with many local organizations to help with educational opportunities, the Girl Scouts said.

In the community, Borrelli-Murray has served on several local and national boards, including being the board chair for Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts and the chair of Leadership Rhode Island’s programming committee, the Girl Scouts said.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Borrelli-Murray said Thursday she is looking forward to using her strengths and passions to support Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England as CEO. “[The organization] is the real deal – driven to empower all girls to be the next generation of leaders. I can’t wait to build on this foundation and focus on growth, inclusivity, and innovation,” Borrelli-Murray said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.