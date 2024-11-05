Boys & Girls Club of East Providence settles ADA allegations

We have a great line-up of panelists for our panel discussion along with accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – The Boys & Girls Club of East Providence has agreed pay $20,000 and revamp some of its policies to settle allegations that the organization violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday. The settlement resolves a complaint filed by the parent of a child with

U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday.

The settlement resolves a complaint filed by the parent of a child with autism after five of six children with disabilities were not admitted to the club’s Kinder Camp program. The free, eight-week session summer camp is for students registered to start kindergarten at East Providence schools.

An investigation found that during the camp's registration process, the club’s education director asked parents to submit a copy of their child’s Individualized Education Plan. Six parents of registered children submitted their child’s IEP. The club denied admission to five of those children.

One child with an IEP was admitted to the camp, but only after the parent first explained to the club’s education director that the child’s behavior had improved after the IEP was written and he would not need accommodations.

While there was no formal complaint process, parents of three of the children complained about the denial and the club’s associate director reversed those denials.

However, the complainant and one other guardian of a child who was denied admission were not aware of an appeal or complaint process and as a result, their children were unable to attend the camp.

“Summer fun is for everyone, and when it comes to summer camp, the ADA is clear that nobody should be left out because of a disability,” Chuna said.

Including the payment to the aggrieved parents and students, other terms of the settlement are:

The Boys & Girls Club of East Providence will train its staff on the ADA

Evaluate the application of each child applying to attend the camp, on a case-by-case basis, and make reasonable modifications to permit children with disabilities to attend

Adopt a nondiscrimination policy