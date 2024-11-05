Boys & Girls Club of East Providence settles ADA allegations

THE BOYS & GIRLS Club of East Providence has agreed pay $20,000 and revamp some of its policies to settle allegations that the organization violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday. PBN PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – The Boys & Girls Club of East Providence has agreed pay $20,000 and revamp some of its policies to settle allegations that the organization violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Tuesday.  The settlement resolves a complaint filed by the parent of a child with

