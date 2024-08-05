Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island gets $850K for clubhouse renovation

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

CUMBERLAND – Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island will receive $850,000 to support a renovation project at the Cumberland-Lincoln clubhouse and grounds, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. and Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., announced Monday.

The federal funding is an earmark that was part of the fiscal 2024 appropriations law. It will support renovation of the clubhouse and surrounding grounds that serve more than 2,600 youth from all backgrounds each year.

“This funding ... will allow us to enhance our facilities and better serve the youth in our community," said Gary Rebelo, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island. “We look forward to creating an even more vibrant and supportive environment where our members can thrive.”

Established in 1956, the Cumberland-Lincoln clubhouse, provides various youth development programs and services for families. It offers before and after-school child care, enrichment activities and athletic programs.

The facility includes dedicated teen space, an accredited summer camp, a baseball field, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts.

“Every dollar invested in the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Rhode Island makes a meaningful difference in the lives of children and our community,” Reed said.