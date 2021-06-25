BRACING FOR THE WAVE: Tourism industry ready for big rebound, but can R.I. handle it?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A year ago, John and Sarah Cullen were fearing for the future of their Block Island gift shop. With supply chains choked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners of B.I. Tees struggled to put shirts, hoodies, hats and beach supplies on the shelves of the small store in the island’s Old Harbor Historic District. Not…