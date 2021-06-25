BRACING FOR THE WAVE: Tourism industry ready for big rebound, but can R.I. handle it?

By
-
AT THEIR POST: John and Sarah Cullen behind the counter of their gift shop Solstice on Water Street on Block Island. They’re hoping for a very busy summer. / PBN PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN
AT THEIR POST: John and Sarah Cullen behind the counter of their gift shop Solstice on Water Street on Block Island. They’re hoping for a very busy summer. / PBN PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN
A year ago, John and Sarah Cullen were fearing for the future of their Block Island gift shop. With supply chains choked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners of B.I. Tees struggled to put shirts, hoodies, hats and beach supplies on the shelves of the small store in the island’s Old Harbor Historic District. Not…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display