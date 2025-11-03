Bradley Hospital Pediatric Anxiety Research Center enrolling participants in anxiety, OCD treatment study

EAST PROVIDENCE – The Pediatric Anxiety Research Center at Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital has launched a clinical trial to assess therapies for children and adolescents facing anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder, the hospital announced.

The study, funded with $11 million from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, will compare three models of delivering cognitive behavioral therapy. The goal of the study is to better understand how to increase access to care for those ages 5 to 18.

The three treatments being studied are: traditional in-person therapy at an office, home or in the community; telehealth-based therapy; a flexible model combining in-person and virtual sessions.

While cognitive behavioral therapy is a widely used and trusted treatment, it can be difficult for children and adolescents to access. So, the hospital said it has partnered with community behavioral health centers, including Blackstone Valley Community Health Care, Family Service of Rhode Island, Newport Mental Health, Gateway Healthcare and Thrive Behavioral Health.

“We know that anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenges children face, and they can have a serious impact on every area of a child’s life,” said Jennifer Freeman, director of the Pediatric Anxiety Research Center and the principal investigator on the study. “This study is designed to not only identify which delivery methods work best but also to help ensure all families – regardless of background – can access high-quality, evidence-based care.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.