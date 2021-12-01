BrainCo. brings artificial intelligence tech to Rocky Hill students

EAST GREENWICH – Rocky Hill Country Day will host Boston-based cognitive training technology firm BrainCo. for an all-day event exposing students to hands-on, experiential work with artificial intelligence technology.

The session, which will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will enhance science, technology, engineering and math education by bringing real-world AI experience into the classroom.

School Director of Innovation Meg Stowe will lead students in grades four through 12 on a lesson in neurofeedback. Utilizing AI wearable headsets, the exercise will show how neurofeedback can be used to elevate well-being and reduce stress through BrainCo.’s proprietary technology.

Other students will practice coding a robotic arm to perform a function through brain computer interface technology.

BrainCo. President Max Newlon and his team of researchers, designers and engineers will be available to answer students’ questions.

“One of the most rewarding experiences is seeing students come up with ideas for cutting-edge neuroscience and artificial intelligence applications that we’re already working on in the lab,” Newlon said. “We’re proud that our STEM kits are helping students discover that they are capable of more than they ever thought possible.”

BrainCo., located in Somerville, Mass., originated from the Harvard Innovation Lab.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.