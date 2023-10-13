Branching out: In digital age, why are R.I. banks building more locations?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

No one would blame Jack Murphy if he’s feeling a little under siege lately. As CEO and president of BankNewport, Murphy considers Aquidneck Island his bank’s home turf. It has been there since 1819, and yet several competing financial institutions have recently decided that Newport looks like a great place to set up shop in…