Branching out: In digital age, why are R.I. banks building more locations?

By
-
NEW DIGS: Bank Rhode Island recently opened this standalone branch on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston.  COURTESY BANK RHODE ISLAND/ ARTISTIC IMAGES
NEW DIGS: Bank Rhode Island recently opened this standalone branch on Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston.  COURTESY BANK RHODE ISLAND/ ARTISTIC IMAGES
No one would blame Jack Murphy if he’s feeling a little under siege lately. As CEO and president of BankNewport, Murphy considers Aquidneck Island his bank’s home turf. It has been there since 1819, and yet several competing financial institutions have recently decided that Newport looks like a great place to set up shop in…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display