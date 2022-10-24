Braz recognized as R.I./southern Mass. Compassionate Caregiver of the Year

WARREN – Susan Braz, unit manager and licensed practical nurse at Warren Center, was recognized as the Compassionate Caregiver of the Year in the Rhode Island/southern Massachusetts market by Genesis HealthCare.

The recognition program, which is modeled after the Schwartz Center for Compassionate Care’s national program, is sponsored annually by Genesis HealthCare, a national post-acute care provider, to “recognize and celebrate staff members who go above and beyond the standard of compassionate care.” Staff members are nominated by other staff, residents and residents’ families.

Braz was selected among all staff in 15 Genesis-affiliated centers in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. The nomination describes Braz as conscientious, a “great leader” and someone who provides residents and their families with emotional support “in a straightforward, honest manner.”

“Susan makes a difference in the lives of all patients and residents every day,” said Trevor Kinney, Genesis HealthCare market president for Rhode Island/southern Massachusetts. “She is admired by residents and staff alike, filling ongoing needs and always ensuring the highest quality of care at Warren Center. The team thanks Susan for her ongoing contributions to her community. Warren Center is lucky to have her on the team.”

- Advertisement -

Braz, who has been with the organization since 2012, is now eligible for Genesis’ companywide Compassionate Caregiver of the Year award, which will be selected from among its other market-level recipients later this month. Genesis will also formally nominate its companywide CCOY recipient to the Schwartz Center to be considered for its 2023 National Compassionate Caregiver of the Year award.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.