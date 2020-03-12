BRCSM Adds Daniel de Abreu, Former Taunton First Assistant City Solicitor

Daniel de Abreu has joined the law firm of Brennan, Recupero, Cascione, Scungio and McAllister (BRCSM) in the Taunton office. With 18 years of experience in and out of the courtroom, de Abreu handles general business litigation, including municipal and land use matters, criminal defense, and appeals. He appears regularly in Massachusetts courts. Most recently, de Abreu was the First Assistant City Solicitor for the City of Taunton where he provided counsel on matters including procurement, public works projects, contracts and zoning law. He represented the City in the defense of civil rights and tort claims.

- Advertisement -