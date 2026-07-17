Breaking healthcare barriers after prison

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A MEDICAL CONSULTATION: Frances DaLomba, clinical director of the health and wellness center at the nonprofit Justice Assistance, chats with the organization’s CEO, Jacob Bissaillon.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
A MEDICAL CONSULTATION: Frances DaLomba, clinical director of the health and wellness center at the nonprofit Justice Assistance, chats with the organization’s CEO, Jacob Bissaillon.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

He opened his car door in the parking lot of a local steakhouse and couldn’t make himself get out. It was his first day after being released from prison, and the prospect of a packed, clamorous restaurant was too much to handle for the young male client of Frances Dalomba, clinical director of the Health

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