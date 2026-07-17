Breaking healthcare barriers after prison

He opened his car door in the parking lot of a local steakhouse and couldn’t make himself get out. It was his first day after being released from prison, and the prospect of a packed, clamorous restaurant was too much to handle for the young male client of Frances Dalomba, clinical director of the Health & Wellness clinic at Justice Assistance. For those reentering society after incarceration, even routine activities can feel overwhelming after years, if not decades, of living with the rigid structure of prison. Navigating the healthcare system can make things even more difficult. Sometimes, the challenge of scheduling a doctor’s appointment can prove nearly impossible, according to Dalomba and others at Justice Assistance, a Cranston-based nonprofit that helps people involved with the criminal justice system reenter communities and stay out of trouble. “Every barrier, no matter how small it may seem to us, every hurdle, is exponentially higher for the individuals that we serve,” said Jacob Bissaillon, Justice Assistance CEO. That’s why Justice Assistance opened its JA Health & Wellness clinic a year ago. Staffed by a physician, nurse practitioner and three behavioral health clinicians, the center offers both physical and mental health care to the organization’s clients. The clinic adds to JA’s service offerings, which already included employment and education assistance, peer recovery support, life skills development and victim support programs. One year after opening the clinic, JA has scheduled 1,398 behavioral health and 252 primary care visits. In addition, 29 clients received dental services. Combining both behavioral and physical care under one roof is one of the ways Justice Assistance aims to make care more accessible to those who are often left to fall between the cracks, according to Bissaillon. “The magnitude of difficulty for folks when it’s not an integrated setting is high, and it’s only higher for folks that are justice involved,” he said. More than half of clients referred to JA’s reentry services lack access to primary care, and many have gone so long without healthcare that an integrated care approach can be necessary to diagnose efficiently. Before JA Health & Wellness opened, Dalomba estimated that about 75% of her clients needed healthcare services, as many people leaving prison disproportionately face difficulties finding stable housing, employment, transportation and health insurance. In fact, formerly incarcerated individuals are 10 times more likely to experience homelessness than the general population and experience five times higher unemployment rates, according to a 2018 study by Prison Policy Initiative. Grouping both primary and mental health care in one location not only means fewer trips and phone calls for patients, but also that providers are a short distance away from each other, allowing them to better share notes and coordinate integrated care plans. Aside from logistical barriers, there’s a pervasive stigma that individuals who spent time in prison can face when trying to get healthcare, Dalomba said. A 2020 study published in the Journal of Urban Health reported that 27% of previously incarcerated people surveyed said they experienced discrimination by healthcare providers due to their criminal history. But at the Health & Wellness clinic, Dalomba said participants don’t have to introduce themselves and tell their life stories; Justice Assistance already knows them. “How wonderful does that feel when you walk in, and someone actually knows your name, knows your history,” she said. “You don’t have to worry about it being new,” Bissaillon said. At the same time, the clinic can serve as a gateway to other neighboring service agencies. That was the case for one of Dalomba’s clients who spent 32 years in prison. After her release two years ago, she was referred to Justice Assistance for mental health services. The nonprofit was then able to enroll her in culinary training at Genesis Center, an education and workforce development organization in Providence, which led her to her position in patient services at a nearby hospital. When the client was offered a studio apartment through the affordable housing program, Justice Assistance stepped in. With an understanding of her mental health background, JA advocates explained to program administrators that she needed a one-bedroom apartment because a studio could trigger feelings of being confined to a prison cell. “Folks are coming out and they’re looking at the world differently, and they’re experiencing the world differently than how we have experienced it,” Dalomba said. Now her client has her own apartment that she pays for and recently received a promotion at work. It’s outcomes such as this that embody the mission of the Health & Wellness clinic, according to Bissaillon. “I’m hopeful that we can see a lot of synergy by just being inviting and a trusting resource for individuals,” he said. “That’s my hope.”