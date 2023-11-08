Breeze Airways adds nonstop flight from T.F. Green to Myrtle Beach

WARWICK – Rhode Islanders will have more chances to fly to Myrtle Beach, S.C, this winter.

Breeze Airways announced Wednesday that it will offer a new nonstop route from Rhode Island’s T.F. Green International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport beginning Feb. 15, 2024. Flights will be offered on Thursdays and Sundays with fares starting at $49 one-way if purchased by Nov. 14 for travel by Sept. 3, 2024, according to a news release.

“Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport is thrilled with Breeze Airways’ expanding service with Myrtle Beach,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation in a statement. “This is especially ‘nice’ news, offering leisure travelers new connections between two popular east coast destinations.”

The news comes as the airline has recently expanded its network with 14 new routes and an additional seven new airports, including the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to a report by The Point Guys.

Currently, Breeze Airways offers several other nonstop flights from Providence including, Charleston, S.C.; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Fort Myers, Fla.; Los Angeles; New Orleans; Norfolk, Va.; Orlando, Fla.; Pittsburgh; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.; Savannah, Ga.; and Tampa, Fla. Along with these destinations, the airline has also recently launched two new nonstop routes from Providence to Jacksonville and Vero Beach, Fla.

“Breeze’s focus is on connecting underserved markets, adding nonstops between cities without existing service,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey. “As we continue to introduce new service from Providence, we’re proud to bring affordable and convenient new travel options to South Carolina.”

On March 29, the budget airline opened its base at T.F. Green that is expected to create 250 new jobs with an annual pay of $90,000 over a 12-year period. The hub and corresponding jobs are expected to add about $6 million in income, sales and business tax revenue over a 12-year period.

