WARWICK – Breeze Airways has added another California destination from Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport. Beginning April 30, the airline will offer direct/Breeze-thru seasonal service from T.F. Green Airport to San Diego International. The daily direct service will depart in the morning and return to Rhode Island each evening. The route to San Diego will

WARWICK – Breeze Airways has added another California destination from Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport.

Beginning April 30, the airline will offer

direct/Breeze-thru seasonal service from T.F. Green Airport to San Diego International. The daily direct service will depart in the morning and return to Rhode Island each evening.

The route to San Diego will precede the airline’s seasonal nonstop and direct service to Los Angeles International Airport from T.F. Green beginning May 1.

On Nov. 8, Breeze Airways announced nonstop service from T.F. Green to Myrtle Beach International Airport beginning Feb. 15.

Currently, Breeze Airways offers 33 other nonstop destinations from Providence including, Charleston, S.C.; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Fort Myers, Fla.; Los Angeles; New Orleans; Norfolk, Va.; Orlando, Fla.; Pittsburgh; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.; Savannah, Ga.; and Tampa, Fla.,

Jacksonville, Fla., and Vero Beach, Fla.