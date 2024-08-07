Breeze Airways adds service to Daytona Beach and N.C. from T.F. Green

By
-
BREEZE AIRWAYS will offer nonstop service from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Daytona Beach, Fla., and Wilmington, N.C. on Mondays and Friday beginning on Feb. 14, airport officials say. / COURTESY BREEZE AIRWAYS
BREEZE AIRWAYS will offer nonstop service from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to Daytona Beach, Fla., and Wilmington, N.C. on Mondays and Friday beginning on Feb. 14, airport officials say. / COURTESY BREEZE AIRWAYS

WARWICK – Breeze Airways is expanding its service at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, adding twice-a-week routes between Warwick and two East Coast destinations. Beginning Feb. 14, Breeze will offer nonstop service to Daytona Beach, Fla., and Wilmington, N.C., on Mondays and Fridays, airport officials said Wednesday.  “Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display

1 COMMENT