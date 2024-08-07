Breeze Airways adds service to Daytona Beach and N.C. from T.F. Green

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Breeze Airways is expanding its service at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, adding twice-a-week routes between Warwick and two East Coast destinations.

Beginning Feb. 14, Breeze will offer nonstop service to Daytona Beach, Fla., and Wilmington, N.C., on Mondays and Fridays, airport officials said Wednesday.

“Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport is proud to serve as one of Breeze Airways largest base of operations, and we are thrilled to have new nonstop connections to Daytona Beach and Wilmington,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the R.I. Airport Corp., which operates T.F. Green. “These two popular East Coast destinations will be welcome additions to Breeze Airways growing nonstop service for southeastern New England.”

This will be the first time T.F. Green will offer nonstop service to both destinations, according to airport officials.

Daytona Beach is home to the Daytona International Speedway, which hosts the Daytona 500. Wilmington International Airport is located just miles from the shoreline and is easily accessible for the numerous businesses and military facilities along North Carolina’s coastline.

“Providence has been a fantastic market for us, and we continue to see more opportunities for growth,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “As T.F. Green’s largest commercial carrier by destinations, we’re happy to be bringing more routes with our affordable, elevated and premium leisure service.”

In May, Breeze Airways began nonstop seasonal service to Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., on Mondays and Fridays, and to Denver on Thursdays and Sundays.

Other nonstop routes provided by Breeze from T.F. Green include Los Angeles; New Orleans; Pittsburgh; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Va.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Charleston, S.C.; Savannah, Ga.; and multiple destinations in Florida, including Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota-Bradenton, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Vero Beach.