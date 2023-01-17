Breeze Airways announces return of Richmond nonstop to T.F. Green, new options for LAX

PROVIDENCE – Breeze Airways is bringing back its nonstop route between Providence and Richmond, Virginia, this spring, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The budget airline will return the route connecting Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport with Virginia’s capital city on May 18. The route was one of several additions Breeze brought to Green in 2022, and operated seasonally through September, according to a company spokesperson.

Coupled with the Richmond route return, Breeze is also adding options for passengers to get to Los Angeles, with a single-stop “BreezeThru” service to Los Angeles via Richmond, according to the press release. This is on top of twice-weekly nonstop flights to Los Angeles set to begin this May.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of ‘Seriously Nice’ service,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways president, said in a statement.

Breeze has rapidly expanded its presence in Rhode Island in the last couple of years, adding new, nonstop routes to various West Coast and mid-Atlantic destinations as part of a longer-term plan to establish a base of operations out of Green airport. The estimated $160 million investment will begin this year, bringing at least 20 route options out of Rhode Island, room for six to eight aircrafts and 250 jobs to the state.

Despite this ambitious plans, the airline has been forced to postpone the launch of several new routes, including the much-anticipated Los Angeles flight, amid industry-wide staffing shortages. Plans to bring nonstop service to Savannah, Georgia, were also delayed and a new start date has not been announced.

Breeze currently offers six nonstop routes out of Providence: Charleston, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

In addition to Richmond, new or returning flights available this spring include Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida.

As part of the return of the Richmond route, Breeze is offering $49, one-way flights for passengers who buy tickets by Jan. 23 and travel by Sept. 5, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.