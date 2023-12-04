Breeze Airways becomes Rhode Island FC’s multiyear front-of-jersey sponsor

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

WARWICK – Breeze Airways’ brand will now go beyond Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to the soccer pitch starting this coming March. Officials from the state, the commercial airliner and Rhode Island FC announced jointly Monday at the airport that Breeze Airways has signed a multiyear partnership with the expansion United Soccer League club…