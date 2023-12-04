Breeze Airways becomes Rhode Island FC’s multiyear front-of-jersey sponsor

By
-
BREEZE AIRWAYS has agreed to a multiyear partnership with Rhode Island FC to be the expansion soccer club's front-of-jersey sponsor.
WARWICK – Breeze Airways’ brand will now go beyond Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport to the soccer pitch starting this coming March. Officials from the state, the commercial airliner and Rhode Island FC announced jointly Monday at the airport that Breeze Airways has signed a multiyear partnership with the expansion United Soccer League club…


