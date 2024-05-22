Breeze Airways eyes expansion at T.F. Green after reaching benchmarks ahead of schedule

Updated at 11:37 a.m.

By
-
BREEZE AIRWAYS says it is expanding the number of its flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport after meeting or exceeding several benchmarks included in its agreement with the state. / COURTESY BREEZE AIRWAYS
BREEZE AIRWAYS says it is expanding the number of its flights from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport after meeting or exceeding several benchmarks included in its agreement with the state. / COURTESY BREEZE AIRWAYS

WARWICK – Rhode Island aviation officials on Wednesday celebrated the progress made by Breeze Airways at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, which has met several previously set benchmarks included in its 10-year memorandum of understanding with the state in 2023. And now, the company that made T.F. Green its base of operations is accelerating

