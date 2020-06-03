Brewed Awakenings opens in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE – Brewed Awakenings, a chain of coffee houses that began in Johnston, has opened a sixth location in the first floor of 100 Westminster, one of the city’s skyscrapers.

The restaurant takes the space formerly occupied by Nick’s on Westminster. Initially it will be open weekdays only for breakfast and lunch. Evening and weekend hours will be announced.

The business, owned by David Levesque, features a full breakfast and lunch menu. For its first week of operations, a pianist will play in the 100 Westminster lobby. The Providence location will be known as Brewed Awakenings Bistro & Cafe Providence.

To accommodate social-distancing requirements for restaurants, seats will be available in the building lobby and the patio outdoors.

The business begun by Levesque in 1996 now has two locations in Johnston, one in Cranston, one in Warwick and one in South Kingstown, in the village of Wakefield.

