Brewery, entertainment company coming to Providence Place mall

PROVIDENCE – Food, beer and entertainment are on tap at the Providence Place mall later this year.

Level99, A Massachusetts-based food and entertainment company, told Providence Business News Friday it will use the business model from its site at the Natick Mall in Natick, Mass., inside the former JCPenny location at Providence Place in the fourth quarter of 2023, said company spokesperson Adam Ritchie.

Level99, opened its original location at the Natick Mall in June 2021, where it offers more than 40 “themed challenge rooms” for team and player-versus-player activities in a 48,000 square-feet space, as well as a a Night Shift Brewing beer hall, tap room and kitchen.

The Providence location “will feature some of our players’ favorite games, as well as dozens of new challenge rooms, arena contests and local artwork unique to Providence,” Ritchie said. “Night Shift Brewing will provide elevated food and craft beverage options.”

While Level99 will host Night Shift Brewing’s first physical location in Rhode Island, the brewery has a production contract with Pawtucket-based Isle Brewers Guild, which operates The Guild breweries in three locations throughout the Ocean State.

The addition of Level99 is the latest in a series of shifts that Providence Place has experienced in recent weeks: the mall’s Gap Inc. location is set to close this week, said Lindsay Kahn, a spokesperson for Providence Place building owner Brookfield Properties. The shopping center’s Talbots Inc. location also shuttered in January.

New tenants are meanwhile revolving in: Fogo de Chão, a Texas-based Brazilian steak house chain, will move into the long-vacant space that once hosted Joe’s American Bar & Grill, the company confirmed earlier this week.

The mall has also recently welcomed new tenants Cotton On Kids, Showcase, Gong Cha Tea and JD Sports, Kahn said. And existing tenant Rack Room Shoes will soon expand, with construction set to begin for a late spring or early summer opening.

Joe Hope, SVP of leasing for retail at Brookfield Properties, has high hopes for Level99, calling the company “an ideal addition and really a no brainer to our merchandise offering at Providence Place.”

Level99 “will be a first-to-market, experiential brand that will draw people from the entire trade area,” Hope said in a statement to PBN. “What it comes down to is that Level 99 will complement our existing entertainment options like Dave and Busters and Showcase Cinema. We know our community will embrace this addition.”

While the mall hasn’t hosted a brewery in recent years, Night Shift Brewing won’t be the first of its kind at the shopping center: A brewery was among Providence Place’s first tenants when it opened in 1999, Hope said, though it later closed.

The only other mall tenants licensed to serve alcohol are Dave and Busters, Cheesecake Factory and PF Changs, Hope said.

Night Shift Brewing, which has four physical locations in the greater Boston area and also hosts pop-up beer gardens, did not return requests for comment this week. Last July, the company announced on social media that it would move most of its beer production to Jack’s Abby and IBG due to a shortage in the supply of carbon dioxide needed to make beer.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.