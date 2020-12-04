Brewing battle over distribution of beer, wine and liquor

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

The wholesale distribution of beer, wine and liquor in Rhode Island long has been managed by multiple businesses. Now, a proposed acquisition of one family-owned company by another has alarmed the union representing shipping workers. Teamsters Local 251 alleges that the acquisition of Cranston-based McLaughlin & Moran Inc. by West Greenwich-based Mancini Beverage will lead…