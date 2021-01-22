Brian Leite Elevated to Managing Executive at The Greysmith Companies

Brian Leite, a leader in the local staffing industry, has been promoted to Managing Executive at The Greysmith Companies. He has been a driving force in the company for 16 years. Now, as a shareholder, he is responsible for establishing goals and strategic objectives to drive corporate growth. Greysmith is a highly regarded strategic search and staffing firm and Brian is committed to delivering the highest level of satisfaction to its clients. Brian is also the Vice President of the Rhode Island Staffing Association where he leads legislative initiatives on behalf of the staffing industry and local business community.

