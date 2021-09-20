Brian Parylak Joins Home Loan Investment Bank Mortgage Team

Home Loan Investment Bank is pleased to announce that Barrington resident Brian Parylak has joined the team as a Mortgage Banker at the bank’s Mortgage Loan Office located at 185 Wickenden Street in Providence. In his new role, Brian will be responsible for developing business on the East Bay of Rhode Island and into Southeastern Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Home Loan family,” said Brian J. Murphy, Chairman and CEO, Home Loan Investment Bank. “His knowledge of the industry and connections in his local community will be tremendously valuable as we grow our presence on the East Bay and beyond.”