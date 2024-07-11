Brick colonial, 0.23-acre lot sell for $3.14M in Providence

PROVIDENCE – A brick colonial built in 1930 on a 0.23-acre lot on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $3.14 million, making it the most expensive residential property sale in the city’s Blackstone neighborhood for 2024 as of early July, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The sale of 730 Elmgrove Ave. also marked the fifth-highest residential property sale in Providence in 2024 as of early July, according to Residential Properties, which cited records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 6,722-square-foot home contains six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Residential Properties said it is a neo-Georgian-style home, featuring a custom-built, solid mahogany front door, hardwood floors, moldings and two wood-burning fireplaces with marble surrounds, according to Residential Properties.

The two-story home’s kitchen includes stone counters, custom cabinetry, a Wolf six-burner range, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator with fridge drawers, the real estate firm said. And the living room features an atrium-style skylight, while the rotunda room includes a built-in bar and window seat.

The primary suite on the second floor includes a large walk-in closet and spa bath with a glass shower, jacuzzi tub and two separate vanity areas with custom millwork, according to Residential Properties.

The yard features a 200-square-foot bluestone patio, and the property also includes a detached two-port, 400-square-foot wooden garage, according to property records.

The property was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.07 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

While Residential Properties sales associate Michael J. Sweeney, of the Sweeney Advisory Group, represented the seller as the listing agent, the buyer, Residential Properties sales associate Derek Simpson, represented himself.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Robin Boss, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.