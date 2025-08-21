Brick colonial built in 1929 on East Side of Providence sells for $3.06M

PROVIDENCE – A brick colonial on the East Side of Providence that was constructed in 1929 recently sold for $3.06 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented the sellers in this transaction.

The 125 Grotto Ave. home comes with 5,430 square feet of living space and it has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The sale marks the second-highest sale ever recorded on Grotto Avenue, following the sale of 137 Grotto Ave. for $3.65 million in 2024, according to Compass Providence, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 2½-story home features an eat-in kitchen with a fireplace, as well as a second-floor primary suite with a fireplace of its own, along with a walk-in closet, a spa bath and a home office, according to Compass Providence.

- Advertisement -

The home’s lower level features a wet bar, a media center and glass doors that lead out to a private yard, enclosed by brick walls, the firm said.

The property also comes with an attached two-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $2.27 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.26 acres of land alone was valued at $850,200.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the sellers in this transaction. The buyers were represented by Sweeney Advisory Group, of Residential Properties Ltd.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Albert and Jennifer Telfeian, of Providence, and it was purchased by William and Nahoko Collis, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.