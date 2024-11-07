Brick colonial built in 1930 on East Side of Providence sells for $1.8M

PROVIDENCE – A 4,000-square-foot brick colonial built in 1930 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.8 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The south-facing 70 Wingate Road home contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

This home was updated throughout, with a new air conditioner system, heating system, roof, replacement windows, a new copper water line, an upgraded electric system and better plumbing, according to Compass.

The 2½-story home’s living room comes with a gas fireplace, sunroom, a large family room, an eat-in kitchen, a casual dining area and a formal dining room, according to Compass.

- Advertisement -

The second floor features a primary suite, two additional bedrooms and a secondary bathroom, with two more bathrooms on the half-floor above that, the real estate firm said.

The property’s newly finished basement features its own bathroom and a kitchenette.

The property’s 0.2-acre lot features a backyard with a bluestone patio and mature perimeter landscaping, according to Compass. The home also features an unattached two-car garage.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $1.22 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Kevin Fox, a founding agent for the Compass Providence office, represented the seller, while Kira Greene, also a founding agent for the Compass Providence office, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Jo Allen Mistarz, of Providence, and it was purchased by Evan Epstein, of Mansfield, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.