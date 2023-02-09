Brick colonial in East Greenwich sells for $1.1M as town sale prices rise

EAST GREENWICH – A brick-front colonial in East Greenwich recently sold for $1.1 million, according to Compass, the real estate firm that represented the buyer in the deal.

The sale of 215 Watch Hill Drive marks the most expensive residential real estate deal in the town since November last year, Compass said in a recent announcement.

The home is set on a 1-acre lot and features multiple wooden decks overlooking the grounds, the real estate firm said.

The home contains five bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The 4,641-square-foot home spans two floors, with a curved staircase in between, the real estate firm said, and features “cathedral ceilings” on the first floor.

With an open floor plan and hardwood floors, the first floor contains an eat-in kitchen with quartzite countertops, a large dining area and a powder room, according to Compass. The first-floor dining area has direct access to the back deck of the home, and an adjacent family room, the real estate firm said.

The second floor features the primary suite with a walk-in closet, a soaking tub and tile shower in its own dedicated bathroom, the real estate firm said. The rest of the bedrooms are on the second floor.

The home comes with an attached two-car garage.

The property was most recently valued by East Greenwich assessors in fiscal 2022 to be worth $681,300, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property was sold by James Paolino and Paula Paolino, of Warwick, according to the warranty deed, a public record documenting the home sale.

The home was bought by Gaemer Gutierrez and Yumin Tan-Gutierrez, of Providence, according to the deed.

Providence-based Compass sales associate Kevin Fox represented the buyer in this transaction, the real estate firm said.

The property was listed for sale by Roxanne Gordon, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, according to the Zillow page for the home.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.