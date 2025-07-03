Brick colonial in the Blackstone Boulevard neighborhood sells for $1.7M

PROVIDENCE – A two-story brick colonial built in 1930 on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.7 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 99 Fosdyke St. home contains four bedrooms and four full bathrooms across 3,300 square feet of living space.

Located in the Blackstone Boulevard neighborhood, the home’s living room includes a fireplace, and the family room features glass doors that overlook the backyard and a stone patio, according to Compass.

A large dining room connects to a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, Compass said. Adjacent to the kitchen is a butler’s pantry and a mudroom, along with a dedicated beverage refrigerator, storage space and doors to both the garage and backyard.

- Advertisement -

The home, which has been remodeled, features a second-floor primary suite with a walk-in closet and a fully renovated bathroom, according to Compass. Three additional bedrooms and two updated full bathrooms provide ample space for family or guests, the firm said.

A second staircase in the rear of the home provides private access to another room that could be used for office space as another bedroom, along with a second-floor laundry area, according to Compass.

The home’s finished basement level features wood paneling, a fireplace and a retro-style bar.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $841,600, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The 0.16 acres of land alone was valued at $403,400.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the sellers in this transaction. Lisa Ardente, also based out of the Compass Providence office, represented the buyers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Geoffery and Susan Gunter, of Providence, and it was purchased by Ross Frank, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.