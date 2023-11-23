Brick colonial on East Side of Providence sells for $1.7M

PROVIDENCE – A 3,500-square-foot colonial near Blackstone Boulevard on the East Side of Providence, which was constructed in 1930 but has since undergone a full renovation, was sold recently for $1.7 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The brick two-story home at 185 Slater Ave. contains four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

The first floor of the home features a front-to-back living room with a custom-mantle fireplace, with a set of French doors opening to the sunroom, Residential Properties said. The kitchen contains custom cabinetry and stone counters, and the first-floor dining room area features a wet bar.

The bedrooms are located on the second floor of the home, including a primary suite that includes a walk-in closet and an en suite bath with dual custom vanities.

The 0.11-acre property includes a detached wood-frame two-car garage, according to property records.

Providence assessors most recently valued the home in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.03 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Residential Properties sales associate Jim DeRentis, while the buyer was represented by the Erkkinen-Cohen Group at Residential Properties.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Wilfredo Giordano-Perez and Sabatino Giordano-Perez. The property was purchased by Cham Cheng and Brian Blackerby, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.