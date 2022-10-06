Brick colonial sells for $2.05M on East Side of Providence

PROVIDENCE – A brick colonial constructed in 1909 on the city’s East Side recently sold for more than $2 million, in one of the top 10 single-family home sales in the city so far this year, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the buyer in the deal.

The 7,740-square-foot home at 143 Meeting St. sold for $2.05 million, making it the eighth-highest single-family home sale in Providence so far this year, said the realty firm, citing data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service real estate database.

Churchill & Banks Co. represented the seller in the transaction.

The home in the College Hill area contains six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Mott & Chace.

- Advertisement -

The large double entry doors facing the street open to an office and living room with original molding, tall ceilings and fireplace, the real estate firm said, and a large dining room is in the next room over, leading to the recently renovated kitchen with a built-in breakfast nook. Another room on the first floor, designated as a library or family room, features a fireplace, the firm said.

The second floor contains the primary bedroom, with its own fireplace, a walk-in closet, a changing room and an en suite bathroom, the real estate firm said.

The 2,239-square-foot basement level was recently renovated into a media room/family entertainment room, Mott & Chace said.

Outside the home, the 0.25-acre lot features a 1,200-square-foot, four-bay garage, a detached gym, additional parking and a courtyard, the firm said.

The property was sold by Eli Adams to Nicholas Radesca, a trustee of the Nicholas Radesca Revocable Trust, and Susan Redesca, a trustee of the Susan Redesca Revocable Trust, according to a copy of the warranty deed, a public record of the sale.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.