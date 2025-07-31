Brick Tudor-style home on East Side of Providence sells for $1.87M

PROVIDENCE – A brick Tudor-style home with 2,700 square feet of living space recently sold for $1.87 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented the seller in this transaction.

The 53 Wingate Road home, built in 1929, has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, along with two fireplaces.

Featuring the home’s original woodwork, it also comes with a carriage house in the backyard with a finished room that can be used as a home office, studio or guest space, the real estate firm said.

The home, which includes central air, features a library with built-in bookshelves and French doors that open to a garden in the backyard, Compass said.

The dining room is framed by two walls of windows, made of Tudor-style leaded glass, connecting to a newly renovated kitchen with a large island, the firm said.

One of the bathrooms was renovated recently, Compass said.

Additionally, the home comes with a mudroom.

Upstairs, the expansive primary suite includes a walk-in closet and a tiled en suite bathroom, according to Compass.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $1.48 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.18 acres of land alone was valued at $819,000.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the sellers in this transaction. Nicholson Cantave, of Cantave Realty Group Inc., represented the buyers.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Tracy Hewat, as trustee of the Tracy Hewat Trust Agreement, and it was purchased by Emmanuel and Lisa Duverneau, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.