Bristol Community College president to retire in January 2025

FALL RIVER – Laura L. Douglas in a year’s time will officially call it a career in higher education.
The president of Bristol Community College announced Jan. 29 in a letter to the college community
that she will retire next January after working at multiple community colleges across the U.S. for close to a quarter century, including the last seven leading Bristol Community College. Douglas in 2017 came aboard as the community college’s fourth president in its history and work in a city that she says her maternal great-grandparents landed as immigrants.
“This connection to the South Coast has fueled my passion for creating a college-going culture and solidified our focus on bringing new industries and jobs to the region, such as offshore wind,” Douglas said in her letter.
Prior to arriving at Bristol Community College, Douglas spent four years from 2001 through 2005 as the vice president for instructional and student services at Randolph Community College in Asheboro, N.C., according to her LinkedIn profile. Then, she worked for 12 years until 2017 as provost of the Des Moines Area Community College’s Urban Campus in Iowa.
In her retirement letter, Douglas says she plans to begin her “next adventure.” College officials tell Providence Business News that Douglas felt now is the best time for her to retire and she plans to spend more time with family.
The college says that it has made “remarkable strides” in making education more accessible and affordable to the community under Douglas’ leadership. Some strategic priorities the college embraced include equity initiatives and an “overall commitment” to reducing barriers for students who are the most in need.
Enrollment at the community college has also increased recently under Douglas’ tenure. Bristol Community College says overall from fall 2022 to this past fall has increased by 4.5%, with an increase of 3.6% of students who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color, and a 5% increase in the percentage of adult learners.
“Our unwavering commitment to students has been truly commendable, especially considering the challenges faced in recent years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Douglas wrote. “Through our efforts, the college has become a haven for students navigating the complexities of these unprecedented times. We have created a college experience that goes beyond academics, embracing inclusivity and support, which is a testament to the values of our college community.”
Bristol Community College also under Douglas’ leadership launched its National Offshore Wind Institute, which provides training solutions for the increasing workforce needed within the offshore wind industry and accompanying sectors. The college in early 2020 received $861,097 from the commonwealth to help launch the program
.
Bristol Community College board of trustees Chairperson Joan Medeiros said in a statement that Douglas had a “profound impact” on the college that will continue to shape it well into the future. She said Douglas’ leadership strengthened the college and “further solidified [its] role as a vital part of the community.”
“While steering us through unprecedented challenges, she remained committed to addressing the needs of our students, employees, and the community,” Medeiros said. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude for her exceptional service.”
The college says it will initiate a search for its new president this spring.
