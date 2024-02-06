Bristol Community College president to retire in January 2025

By
-
LAURA L. DOUGLAS will retire next January after seven years as president of Bristol Community College. / COURTESY BRISTOL COMMUNITY COLLEGE
LAURA L. DOUGLAS will retire next January after seven years as president of Bristol Community College. / COURTESY BRISTOL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

FALL RIVER – Laura L. Douglas in a year’s time will officially call it a career in higher education. The president of Bristol Community College announced Jan. 29 in a letter to the college community that she will retire next January after working at multiple community colleges across the U.S. for close to a quarter

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display