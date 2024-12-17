Bristol Community College recommends new president for Mass. higher ed. board approval

FALL RIVER – Top leadership for Bristol Community College has officially been named, one on a current interim basis and the other will be the permanent president pending formal approval by the Massachusetts Board of Higher Education.
The community college announced Tuesday that Sedgwick L. Harris, currently vice president of administrative affairs at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pa., has been recommended to become Bristol’s fifth president. If approved by the commonwealth’s higher education board next month, Harris will succeed Laura L. Douglas, who is retiring as president on Jan. 14, 2025
.
Bristol says Harris was selected to lead the community college because of his “exceptional” leadership experience, commitment to higher education, and dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion across all aspects of the college community. Harris has more than 25 years of experience working in higher education administration. He was also vice president of student services at Kishwaukee College in Malta, Ill., and at Kaskaskia College in Centralia, Ill.
“We are confident that Dr. Harris will lead the college with an innovative vision, fostering an inclusive environment that inspires continued success and growth at Bristol Community College for all students and the community,” Bristol board of trustees Chairperson Joan Medeiros said in a statement.
[caption id="attachment_483700" align="alignright" width="365"]
STEVEN W. KENYON, Bristol Community College's vice president for administration and finance since 2002, has been named the college's interim president. / COURTESY BRISTOL COMMUNITY COLLEGE[/caption]
Harris’ start date as Bristol’s president if approved is still to be determined, the community college says. In the meantime, Bristol’s board of trustees has named Steven W. Kenyon, Bristol’s vice president for administration and finance since 2002, as the interim president.
The community college says Kenyon oversees the college’s financial operations, including managing its $90 million annual budget. Kenyon also is responsible for facilities, capital projects, campus police, business services and enterprise risk management, Bristol says.
Medeiros says Kenyon’s knowledge of the college’s operations, commitment to its mission, and proven leadership qualifies him to lead Bristol during this transition.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.