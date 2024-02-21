Bristol County, Mass., communities receiving electric, low-emission school buses

FALL RIVER – Two Bristol County, Mass., communities will receive a cut of $30 million in federal funding to advance a fleet of electric and low-emission school buses.

Fall River and New Bedford were among four Massachusetts communities selected to receive the Environmental Protection Agency award, joined by Boston and Worcester. The EPA will disperse around 80 buses total across the four communities, with the exact division of funding and resources still in the works.

In a statement, Mass. Gov. Maura J. Healey called the green energy vehicles “a critical step towards healthier communities where our children can breathe clean air.”

The grant funding draws from the EPA’s Clean School Program, established under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.