Bristol County, Mass., home prices continue to climb in April

PROVIDENCE – The median price of a single-family home sold in Bristol County, Mass., in April was $394,000, an increase of 9.4% over April 2020.

Sales of homes in Bristol County, Mass., in April totaled 350, a 14% increase from the same month a year ago.

Home sale activity in the area has been accelerating in recent months, with both Rhode Island and Massachusetts home prices hitting all-time highs in April. The median price of a single-family home sold in April in Rhode Island was $349,000, a 18.1% spike from a year ago., while in Massachusetts the median price of a home sold in the month was $508,000, also an 18.1% increase.

Statewide, Massachusetts single-family home sales increased 21.1% year over year to 4,293 in April.

“On a year-over-year basis, the data indicates that single-family sales activity went gangbusters in April, but it’s important to consider the impact COVID-19, last year’s lockdown and economic uncertainties had on activity in the second quarter,” said Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group. “To get a more apples-to-apples comparison, we took a look at activity to 2019. [Massachusetts single-family home] sales were up 5.2% from April 2019. Furthermore, the 4,517 single-family homes sold is an all-time record for the month of April. Even more impressive were the gains in median price, gaining 18.1% from 2020 and 32.6% from 2019.”

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 65 in April, an increase of 20.4% from a year ago. The median price of a condo in the area declined 3.8% from April 2020 to $240,000.

The median price of a condo in Massachusetts in April was $475,000, an increase of 12.3% year over year. Statewide condo sales also rose 55.9% in April to 2,530.

“Regardless of which year you compare it to, the Massachusetts condo market was red hot in April 2021,” Warren said. “The Greater Boston condo market is definitely back, and for good reason. There’s a clearly defined reopening schedule for the city, which will help spur activity in population centers that were very unappealing to prospective buyers just a year ago.”

In Rhode Island, the median sale price of a condo in April was $288,000, an increase of 15.3% from April 2020. Total sales in the state rose 95.7% year over year to 225.