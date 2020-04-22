Bristol County, Mass., home prices increase 4.7% Y/Y in March

PROVIDENCE – The median price of a single-family home in Bristol County, Mass., in March increased 4.7% year over year to $320,000, The Warren Group said Wednesday.

The median price of a home in Massachusetts at that time was $402,000, a 6.5% increase year over year.

“The Massachusetts housing market continued its record-setting streak in March, just as the severity of the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to hit home,” said Timothy Warren Jr., CEO of The Warren Group. “From open houses and appraisals to mortgage lending and job security, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the local housing market and economy. The great irony is that all indicators were pointing to an excellent spring real estate market.”

Home sales totaled 353 in Bristol County, Mass., a 9% increase from March 2019.

- Advertisement -

Condominium sales in the county declined 8.3% year over year to 88. The median price of a condo increased 19.6% year over year to $292,500.

The median price of a condo in the Bay State was $429,000 in March, marking a 19.2% increase over the year.