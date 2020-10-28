Bristol County, Mass., home prices rise 14.4% Y/Y

BOSTON – The median price of a single-family home in Bristol County, Mass., was $372,450 in September, a 14.4% increase year over year, The Warren Group said on Wednesday.

The median price of a single-family home in Massachusetts was $472,000 for the month, an 18% rise from one year prior.

Sales in the county totaled 500 in September, an increase of 28.2% year over year. Sales in the state increased 27.1% in that time, to 6,393.

“Historically in September we start to see a significant slowdown in single-family home sales, but this proved not to be the case in 2020,” said Timothy Warren Jr., CEO of The Warren Group. “The total of 6,393 single-family sales marked the most transactions ever recorded in the month of September, and it’s clearer now than ever that there’s no shortage of demand. This momentum may well spill over into the fall market as prospective buyers take advantage of rock-bottom mortgage rates and continue to adjust to their new work-from-home lifestyles.”

Condominium sales in Bristol County, Mass., totaled 111 in September, a rise from 78 one year prior. The median price of a condo in the county was $257,000, a rise of 7.1% year over year. The median price of a condo in the state was $418,000, an 11.5% rise over the year. Sales increased 26,1% in that time, to 2,490.

“Like single-family homes, the condo market experienced a delayed start to the spring and summer housing markets, and the momentum of motivated buyers continues to drive activity,” said Warren.