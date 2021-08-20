Bristol County, Mass., home prices rise 20% Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – The median sale price of a single-family home in Bristol County, Mass., in July was $420,000, a 20% rise from $350,000 one year prior but lower than the median sale price of $425,000 in June, according to data from The Warren Group.

The county’s median July sale price was also lower than the Massachusetts median sale price of $540,000 at the time. The median price in the state had risen 17.4% year over year.

Despite this, total single-family home sales for the month declined 7.6% year over year in Massachusetts. Bristol County, Mass., home sales followed a similar trend, declining 6.8% year over year to 493 in July.

“The chickens may have finally come home to roost for Massachusetts homebuyers,” said Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, in a statement. “Since the start of the third quarter of 2020, it was apparent that based on the flurry of sales, paired with the ever-shrinking inventory of single-family homes across the state, that there it was only a matter of time before we saw sales start to slide on a year-over-year basis.”

Condominium sales in both Bristol County, Mass., and the greater state did not slow down in July. Sales in the county rose 28.4% year over year to 113., while statewide condo sales rose 16.5% to 2,897.

The median price of a condo in the county was $257,000, a rise of 1.8% year over year. Statewide, the median condo sale price rose 9.3% in that time to $470,000.

“The condo market continues to be a bright spot in the Massachusetts housing market, but I’m curious if this level of activity can be sustained,” Warren said. “Last year COVID concerns held back the condo market as buyers were cautious about multi-unit buildings. This year the buyers have returned, and condos are outperforming single-family homes sales. With the delta variant now dominant and evidence of the effectiveness of vaccines wearing off, prospective condo buyers may once again turn cautious.”