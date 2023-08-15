Bristol County Savings Bank awards $108,500 to 14 nonprofits in northern R.I.

TAUNTON – The Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation awarded $108,500 in grants to 14 nonprofits in northern Rhode Island during a ceremony at White’s of Westport in Westport, Bristol County Savings Bank recently announced.

The grants were part of a total $447,500 in grants awarded to 48 organizations in the northern Rhode Island, Taunton/Attleboro, New Bedford/Dartmouth and Fall River regions.

Patrick J. Murray Jr., CEO and president of the bank and president of the charitable foundation, awarded the grants.

“Each nonprofit here today should feel extremely proud to have been chosen for these grants from a pool of worthy applicants,” Murray said in a statement. “We anticipate this support will help you continue to make a difference in the lives of those most vulnerable in the local community and make our neighborhoods a better place to live and work.”

The organizations in northern Rhode Island that received grants included:

Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp. ($25,000)

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket ($16,000)

Local Initiatives Support Corp. ($12,500)

Rhode Island Community Food Bank ($7,500)

The Arc of Blackstone Valley ($7,500)

Children’s Friend & Service ($5,000)

Crossroads Rhode Island ($5,000)

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island ($5,000)

Mae Organization Inc. ($5,000)

St. Teresa School ($5,000)

Tides Family Service ($5,000)

The Empowerment Factory ($5,000)

Camp Ruggles Inc. ($3,000)

Cumberland School Volunteers Inc. ($2,000)

Since the charitable foundation was formed in 1996, more than $30 million has been committed to hundreds of nonprofits in the communities the bank serves, according to a news release.

Murray said the foundation awarded $2.3 million to various 501(c)(3) organizations last year.