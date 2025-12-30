Bristol County Savings Bank awards $132,500 in grants to R.I. nonprofits

TAUNTON – The Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation recently awarded $326,325 in grants to 40 organizations across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, including $132,500 in new grant funding for Rhode Island nonprofits.

Major Rhode Island recipients included Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island and Pawtucket Central Falls Development, which each received $20,000.

Rhode Island grant recipients and the amounts they received included:

Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island ($20,000).

Pawtucket Central Falls Development ($20,000).

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island ($10,000).

Greater Providence YMCA ($10,000).

McAuley Ministries ($10,000).

The Financial Literacy Youth Initiative ($10,000).

YMCA of Pawtucket ($10,000).

Housing Network of Rhode Island ($7,500).

Feed RI ($5,000).

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England ($5,000).

Providence Children’s Museum ($5,000).

Visiting Nurse Association of Care New England ($5,000).

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island ($2,500).

Girls on the Run Rhode Island ($2,500).

Reach Out and Read Rhode Island ($2,500).

Rhode Island Kids Count ($2,500).

Social Enterprise Greenhouse ($2,500).

The Economic Progress Institute ($2,500).

Nonprofits in New Bedford, Dartmouth and Fall River received a total of $138,325, including:

Coalition for Health Equity & Early Development ($25,000).

Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County ($15,000).

Northstar Learning Centers ($15,000).

Boys & Girls Clubs of Fall River ($10,000).

Immigrants’ Assistance Center ($10,000).

Steppingstone Inc. ($10,000).

The Bridge: A Center for Hope and Healing ($10,000).

Fall River Deaconess Home ($7,500).

Coastal Foodshed ($7,400).

Youth Opportunities Unlimited ($5,925).

Diman Bengal Education Foundation ($5,000).

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts ($5,000).

Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly ($5,000).

Teach For America Massachusetts ($5,000).

STEAM the Streets ($2,500).

A total of $55,000 was awarded to nonprofits in the Taunton/Attleboro area, including:

Associates for Human Services ($20,000).

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South ($10,000).

Manet Community Health Center ($10,000).

Greenlock Therapeutic Riding Center ($3,000).

Lines and Spaces ($2,500).

Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen ($7,500).

The Halcyon Center ($2,500).

The Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, established in 1996, has committed more than $36 million to local nonprofits since its founding. Last year, the foundation awarded a record $2.9 million.

John Silva, president of the foundation and CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank, presented the grants at a ceremony at White’s of Westport. Local officials in attendance included Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, as well as representatives from New Bedford and Pawtucket city offices.

“These grants support nonprofits that are pillars of their communities,” Silva said. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this funding across Massachusetts and Rhode Island.”

The foundation focuses on education, literacy, economic development and housing programs for low- to moderate-income populations.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.