Bristol County Savings Bank awards $132,500 to 18 local nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank through its Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation awarded grants totaling $326,325 to 40 charitable organizations throughout the Taunton-Attleboro, SouthCoast and Greater Providence regions.

The donations, including $132,500 to 18 nonprofit organizations in the Greater Providence region, were announced during a ceremony held recently at White’s of Westport in Westport.

In 2025, the foundation awarded a total of $2.9 million to various 501(c)(3) organizations.

John Silva, CEO and president of the bank and president of its foundation, awarded the grants to the organizations. Also participating in the event were Sandra Mazo, deputy director of commerce for Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien’s office, and representatives from the foundation’s board and the bank’s area branches.

- Advertisement -

“We gravitate toward people and organizations that the community can count on, and what better example of that than the nonprofits we are supporting in Rhode Island,” Silva said. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact of these grants as we continue to realize our mission of making the communities we serve a better place to live and work.”

The local organizations that received grants from the foundation are as follows:

Rhode Island community nonprofits received a total of $132,500:

Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island received $20,000.

Pawtucket Central Falls Development received $20,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island received $10,000.

Greater Providence YMCA received $10,000.

McAuley Ministries received $10,000.

The FLY Initiative received $10,000.

YMCA of Pawtucket received $10,000.

Housing Network of Rhode Island received $7,500.

Feed RI received $5,000.

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England received $5,000.

Providence Children’s Museum received $5,000.

VNA of Care New England received $5,000.

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island received $2,500.

Girls on the Run Rhode Island received $2,500.

Reach Out and Read Rhode Island received $2,500.

Rhode Island Kids Count received $2,500.

Social Enterprise Greenhouse received $2,500.

The Economic Progress Institute received $2,500.

Taunton/Attleboro community nonprofits received a total of $55,500:

Associates for Human Services received $20,000.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South received $10,000.

Manet Community Health Center received $10,000.

Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen received $7,500.

Greenlock Therapeutic Riding Center received $3,000.

Lines and Spaces received $2,500.

The Halcyon Center received $2,500.

SouthCoast community nonprofits received a total of $138,325:

Coalition for Health Equity & Early Development received $25,000.

Children’s Advocacy Center of Bristol County received $15,000.

Northstar Learning Centers received $15,000.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Fall River received $10,000.

Immigrants’ Assistance Center received $10,000.

Steppingstone Inc. received $10,000.

The Bridge: A Center for Hope Healing received $10,000.

Fall River Deaconess Home received $7,500.

Coastal Foodshed received $7,400.

Youth Opportunities Unlimited received $5,925.

Diman Bengal Education Foundation received $5,000.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts received $5,000.

PACE received $5,000.

Teach For America Massachusetts received $5,000.

STEAM the Streets received $2,500.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.