Bristol County Savings Bank closes offices for day of employee volunteering at 18 nonprofits

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank closed all its offices on May 28, sending more than 300 employees into communities across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island to volunteer at 18 nonprofit organizations as part of its annual service day.

Rhode Island organizations included Books Are Wings in Pawtucket, Sleep In Heavenly Peace in Pawtucket and Care New England Health System in Providence, which were among the sites visited by employees during the bank’s volunteer initiative.

The fifth annual BCSB CARES: Employee Volunteer Day included staff from the bank, its affiliate Bristol Wealth Group, and Milestone Mortgage Solutions.

Employees spent the afternoon working at sites ranging from food security programs and youth organizations to parks, zoos and housing nonprofits across the region.

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“As a community bank, putting people first is at the heart of everything we do,” said John Silva, bank CEO and president. “BCSB CARES Day is a meaningful reflection of that commitment.”

The Taunton-based bank said the initiative is designed to connect employees directly with organizations across its southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island service area, where it operates four full-service branches in Providence, Pawtucket, Cumberland and Smithfield.

Other participating organizations included:

Taunton area: Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s Camp Ramsbottom in Rehoboth; Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South’s Camp Riverside; city of Taunton/Weir Waterfront Park; My Brother’s Keeper in Easton; and Old Colony Habitat for Humanity in Raynham.

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s Camp Ramsbottom in Rehoboth; Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South’s Camp Riverside; city of Taunton/Weir Waterfront Park; My Brother’s Keeper in Easton; and Old Colony Habitat for Humanity in Raynham. Attleboro area: Capron Park Zoo; Attleboro/Norton YMCA’s Camp Finberg; and Hockomock Area YMCA.

Capron Park Zoo; Attleboro/Norton YMCA’s Camp Finberg; and Hockomock Area YMCA. Greater New Bedford: Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford; PACE Head Start; Gifts to Give in Acushnet; My Brother’s Keeper in Dartmouth; and Round the Bend Farm in Dartmouth.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Bedford; PACE Head Start; Gifts to Give in Acushnet; My Brother’s Keeper in Dartmouth; and Round the Bend Farm in Dartmouth. Greater Fall River: Boys & Girls Club of Fall River’s Camp Welch in Assonet; and Battleship Cove.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.