Bristol County Savings Bank donates $25K to benefit Gomes Elementary library

FALL RIVER – Bristol County Savings Bank has awarded $25,000 through its charitable foundation to New Bedford Public Schools to revitalize the library at Alfred J. Gomes Elementary School, the bank announced Monday.

The funding will provide more than 1,000 new books in English and Spanish to support dual-language learning and multicultural programming, the bank said.

Since its founding in 1996, the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation has donated more than $35.6 million to local nonprofits. In 2024, the foundation awarded a record $2.9 million to support a range of nonprofit organizations in the communities the bank serves.

“As someone who loves to read, I know how exciting it is to open a book that sparks your imagination – and this project is going to make sure students have plenty of those moments,” said John Silva, CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank and president of the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation.

- Advertisement -

“We’re thrilled to help bring the Gomes Elementary library back to life,” Silva said. “To the teachers, students and families – thank you for letting us be part of your story. What you’re doing here inspires us, and we can’t wait to see the next generation of readers this library helps create.”

New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Andrew O’Leary said the funding highlights the essential role school libraries play and will help drive renewed investment in library resources.

“This latest donation will spark additional focus and investment in our school libraries so that there are more opportunities for our young people to fall in love with reading,” O’Leary said.

The Alfred J. Gomes Elementary School has more than 600 students in pre-K through sixth grade and hosts the district’s Spanish Dual Language Program.

The school said its mission is to help students become confident, capable, lifelong learners prepared for success beyond graduation.

The bank, through its charitable foundation, supports community programs across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with a focus on education, literacy, economic development and housing for low- to moderate-income residents.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.