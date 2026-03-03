Bristol County Savings Bank names Erik Lipus assistant vice president, branch manager in Attleboro

TAUNTON – Erik Lipus has been appointed assistant vice president and branch manager of Bristol County Savings Bank’s Attleboro office at 130 Pleasant St.

In his new role, Lipus will oversee branch operations, drive team performance, foster business growth, and engage with the local community. He resides in Raynham, Mass..

“We’re excited to have Erik lead our Attleboro office,” said John Silva, CEO and president of BCSB. “He is a seasoned banking professional with close to 20 years of experience in financial services and a proven track record of branch leadership, team development and building customer relationships. He is also deeply committed to community service and looks forward to making a meaningful impact in Attleboro.”

Lipus brings nearly two decades of banking experience to BCSB, the bank said.

He previously served as branch manager at BrightBridge Credit Union in Bridgewater, Mass., and held multiple roles at Citizens Bank, including virtual business relationship manager, multi-site branch manager, branch manager, assistant branch manager, and in-store manager, in locations across Framingham and Attleboro. His experience spans both traditional branch operations and digital-first banking solutions.

“With nearly 20 years in banking, I’m focused on helping customers feel confident in their financial decisions and ensuring my team provides the best banking experience,” Lipus said. “I’m also looking forward to continuing to support the local Attleboro community in as many ways as possible.” He has coached flag football in his hometown for the past five years.

Bristol County Savings Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Beacon Bancorp, with approximately $3.1 billion in assets.

The Taunton-based bank has three full-service branch locations in Rhode Island, including Pawtucket, Cumberland and Smithfield, as well as a loan center in Providence.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.