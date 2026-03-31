Bristol County Savings Bank opens full-service branch in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Bristol County Savings Bank has expanded its presence in downtown Providence, converting its commercial loan office into a full-service branch while awarding $75,000 to local nonprofits to mark the opening on March 27.

The branch at 5 Exchange St., located in the city’s financial district, builds on the bank’s initial entry into the Providence market in 2024, when it opened a two-floor commercial lending office at the same location.

The move to a full-service branch allows the bank to offer a broader range of retail and business banking services as it continues to grow its Rhode Island footprint.

To mark the opening, the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation awarded three $25,000 grants to Greater Providence YMCA, Crossroads Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Black Business Association.

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Bank leadership, including John Silva, CEO and president; Timothy Chaves, executive vice president and chief revenue officer; Desmond A. Ranglin, vice president and regional branch manager; and Jeff Bradley, senior vice president and senior community relations officer, joined representatives from the three nonprofit organizations for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 27, followed by an open house and tours of the branch.

The downtown location positions the bank to serve both commercial and retail customers in the capital city’s business core.

The Taunton-based bank now has four full-service branch locations in Rhode Island, including Providence, Pawtucket, Cumberland and Smithfield.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.