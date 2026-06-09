Bristol County Savings Bank parent reports strong 2025 results

TAUNTON – Beacon Bancorp, the parent company of Bristol County Savings Bank, reported strong 2025 financial results and outlined growth initiatives at its annual meeting held May 12 in New Bedford.

At the meeting, Beacon Bancorp Chairman Patrick J. Murray highlighted the bank’s financial performance and “Putting People First” culture as the foundation of its long-term strategy and community-focused approach to banking.

Bristol County Savings Bank reported total loans increased by $207 million, or 8.6%, in 2025, while net income rose 31% year over year to $18.6 million.

The bank also reported a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.2%, which executives said positions the institution for continued investment in growth, technology and infrastructure.

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Bank CEO and President John Silva highlighted strategic initiatives, including the opening of a downtown Providence branch in March, the launch of a Community Lending Center in Providence and plans for a new branch in Seekonk.

He said the bank’s three-year strategic plan focuses on deposit growth, loan expansion, employee development and technology investment.

Silva also cited $2.9 million in charitable giving in 2025 through the Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation, bringing total contributions since 1996 to more than $36.5 million.

Employees contributed a record 8,821 volunteer hours during the year, and the bank was again recognized among Massachusetts’ top corporate charitable donors.

Affiliates also reported growth, with Bristol Wealth Group surpassing $1 billion in assets under management and Milestone Mortgage Solutions closing 1,382 loans totaling $636 million in 2025.

The bank also announced board changes and new corporator appointments during the meeting.

Beacon Bancorp is not affiliated with Beacon Bank or its parent company, Beacon Financial Corp.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.