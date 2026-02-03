Bristol County Savings Bank taps Desmond Ranglin to lead R.I. branches

TAUNTON – Bristol County Savings Bank has named Desmond A. Ranglin vice president and branch manager regional team leader of its new downtown Providence office at 5 Exchange St., which house the bank’s Providence branch on the first floor and its Commercial Loan Office on the second floor.

In the role, Ranglin will oversee operations and business development for the Providence branch while supervising the bank’s broader retail network across the Greater Providence market.

Ranglin has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, most recently serving as a vice president and branch manager for Santander Bank in downtown Providence. He previously held management roles at Sovereign Bank in both Cranston and Walpole, Mass.

“Desmond brings deep market knowledge and a strong record of leadership in retail banking,” said John Silva, CEO and president of Bristol County Savings Bank. “He will play a key role in expanding our presence in Rhode Island and building strong relationships in the Providence community.”

Ranglin is an active member of the Rhode Island Black Business Association and previously served on the Economic Council for the City of Providence. He is also a former board member of OASIS International in Providence.

“What drew me to Bristol County Savings Bank was the vision of its leadership team and their deep commitment to customers, and community engagement and investment,” Ranglin said. “I am enthusiastic about this leadership role and the opportunity to expand our presence in Providence, contribute to strategic growth and work alongside a team that values integrity, respect and meaningful community engagement.”

Beyond banking, Ranglin established a college scholarship fund in memory of his sister, Valarie Ranglin-Brown, a longtime Providence public school teacher. The fund supports graduating seniors at Central High School.

He is also founder and president of the Jamaican Association of Rhode Island and serves as state chairperson of Jamaica Northeast Diaspora, where he has led hurricane relief and medical mission efforts in Jamaica.

Ranglin holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Roger Williams University and resides in Cranston.

Bristol County Savings Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Beacon Bancorp, with approximately $3.1 billion in assets. The Taunton-based bank has three full-service branch locations in Rhode Island, including Pawtucket, Cumberland and Smithfield, as well as a loan center in Providence.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.